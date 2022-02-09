Advertisement

Brad Little proclaims Feb. 7 as Foster Care Awareness Day

The gathering at the Idaho State Capitol was hosted by Idaho Voices for Children
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Feb. 7 as Foster Care Awareness Day, in a bid to encourage more parents to become foster parents.

During his proclamation, Little praised foster families. “They’re angelic in their pursuit of taking care of these kids. Because that intervention when the kids need this is what changes the face of Idaho in the future. It changes the today, it changes the tomorrow, and it really changes it into the future by giving those kids what they really need.”

The gathering at the Idaho State Capitol was hosted by Idaho Voices for Children. The group sought to tell legislators the experience of foster kids in the Gem State.

Last year, House legislators passed a bill giving foster kids the option to extend their care until they turn 21. The COVID-19 pandemic has made things more difficult on Idaho’s foster system, as fewer parents are available for kids.

