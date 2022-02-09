Advertisement

Canyon Ridge runners Seitz and Miller sign with NAIA schools

The two have been friends since Kindergarten
The two have been friends since Kindergarten
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Aaron Seitz and Jacob Miller have been friends since Kindergarten. Over a decade later, together they signed National Letter’s of Intent to run in college.

The Riverhawks signed in a ceremony at Canyon Ridge High School Saturday. Seitz will be a track and field athlete at the College of Idaho. Miller will compete in track and cross country at Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon.

“I’ve known him since Kindergarten, the first day of kindergarten we were best friends, and he’s just been by my side the entire way, and I wouldn’t anyone else here by my side, and I just love him for that and everything he’s done for me,” said Seitz.

Seitz started running in middle school and eventually got his friend Miller to join him in high school.

Even until recently, Miller didn’t imagine he would run in college.

“I didn’t think I was going to run in college, but I had the opportunity come up, and I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to keep pushing myself cause running is something I love,” Miller said,

The two will both compete in the Cascade Conference, so there’s a good chance they’ll see each other compete..

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

The Panthers repeat as Sawtooth Conference District champions.
Carey defends district championship; local sports roundup
Riverhawks eliminate Spartans
After 13 seasons as the head football coach at Gooding High School, Cameron Andersen is leaving...
Burley hires standout local football coach
The Trojans are bound for the 1A DI state tournament after upsetting Murtaugh in the district...
Raft River wins defensive battle, advances to the 1A DI state tournament