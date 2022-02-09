Canyon Ridge runners Seitz and Miller sign with NAIA schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Aaron Seitz and Jacob Miller have been friends since Kindergarten. Over a decade later, together they signed National Letter’s of Intent to run in college.

The Riverhawks signed in a ceremony at Canyon Ridge High School Saturday. Seitz will be a track and field athlete at the College of Idaho. Miller will compete in track and cross country at Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon.

“I’ve known him since Kindergarten, the first day of kindergarten we were best friends, and he’s just been by my side the entire way, and I wouldn’t anyone else here by my side, and I just love him for that and everything he’s done for me,” said Seitz.

Seitz started running in middle school and eventually got his friend Miller to join him in high school.

Even until recently, Miller didn’t imagine he would run in college.

“I didn’t think I was going to run in college, but I had the opportunity come up, and I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to keep pushing myself cause running is something I love,” Miller said,

The two will both compete in the Cascade Conference, so there’s a good chance they’ll see each other compete..

