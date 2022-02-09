Carey defends district championship; local sports roundup

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey got out to a quick start and never looked back in the 45-31 win over Dietrich in the Sawtooth Conference Championship. The Blue Devils struggled to score and quickly found themselves down double-digits in the first half.

Bernice Vargas posted a game-high 12 points for Carey, while Jane Parke added 12. For the Blue Devils, Abby Hendricks led the team with 10 points.

Carey now prepares for the 1A DII State Tournament held at Nampa High School.

OTHER SCORE

Richfield 39, Camas County 27: Kasey Hendren tallied 11 points and Tori Truman chipped in 10 for the Tigers. for the Mushers, Ashly Botz posted a game-high 14 points.

The Tigers will battle the Blue Devils for the second and final seed to state on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Richfield Q1: 10 | Q2: 14 | Q3: 6 | Q4: 9

Camas Q1: 13 | Q2: 4 | Q3: 6 | Q4: 4

4A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge 56, Minico 48: Despite the Spartans’ CJ Latta’s 26 points, the Riverhawks found a way to stay alive in the Great Basin District playoffs. Four players scored in double-figures; Logan Roberts with 14 points, Lily Teske added 13, Jordan Roberts chipped in 11 and Berkley Dille added 10. Canyon Ridge travels to another loser-out game on Thursday at Twin Falls, tip-off slated for 7 p.m. The Spartans finish the year with an 8-15 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 41, Filer 38: Joseph Bertao posted a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats, while Jackson Cummins scored 14 for the Bulldogs.

Declo 64, Valley 61

Murtaugh 53, Glenns Ferry 38

Oakley 60, Lighthouse Christian 39

Raft River 53, Shoshone 43

Castleford 39, Rockland 36

