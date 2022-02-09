Clark, Harry

LAKOTA, ND—Harry Eugene Clark, 83, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his family and his companion Boots.

Harry was born in Lakota, North Dakota on October 4, 1938. He married Brenda Cunningham on June 7, 1958 in Burley, Idaho. The had five children Cindy, Brenda Lei, Matt, Miles, and Mitch.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Brenda, his parents Oliver and Vollie Clark, his in-laws Lefoy and Polly Cunningham, one brother Stan Clark, and two great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Cindy Hutchison, Brenda Lei Latta, Matt (Tami) Clark, Miles (Angela) Clark, and Mitch (Cydnee) Clark; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild 2 brothers , 2 sisters and his loving companion Boots Hubsmith.

He was a long-time resident and business owner in the Mini-Cassia area. He owned several businesses including service stations, convenience stores, restaurants, and repair facilities until his retirement in 2007.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at The Truth Tabernacle Church in Burley, Idaho with Reverend Quinn Yarbrough officiating. Viewings will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 and for one hour prior to the service, both at The Truth Tabernacle Church. Burial will take place at the Declo Cemetery following the funeral service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.