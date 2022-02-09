Advertisement

Fenstermaker, Darlene Loraine

February 6, 2022, age 84
Darlene Loraine Fenstermaker (Grandma Fence), an 84-year-old Burley resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLEY—Darlene Loraine Fenstermaker (Grandma Fence), an 84-year-old Burley resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Darlene was born on March 11,1937, in Burley, Idaho to Emulos and Bertha Sides Bunn in Burley, Idaho. She was raised and educated in Burley, graduating in 1955. She then married her life-long husband David A Fenstermaker on July 3, 1955, in Burley, at the First Christian Church. They were happily married for 66 years.

She started work at a young age and spent most of her career at Unity Light and Power and later retired from United Electric. She spent several years with Soroptimist running the  scone booth at the fair. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, and spending her winters in Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David; siblings, Elsie, Albert, Gerald and Richard Bunn; and a sister-in-law, Janice Gallegos.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Dan (Dena) Fenstermaker and Don (Manilla) Fenstermaker, daughter, Darena (Roger) Wageman; 10 Grandkids; and numerous great-grandkids.

A celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

