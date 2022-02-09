Idaho Fish and Game officials looking for snowmobilers seen harassing deer

NEAR CRESS CREEK, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are asking for the public’s help in identifying snowmobilers seen harassing deer near Cress Creek in Eastern Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says two snowmobilers were seen harassing a large herd of mule deer on Jan. 9.

“This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer,” says Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche. “I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them.”

Information can be reported anonymously online, or they can call Officer Wesche at (208) 220-9073.

