Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game officials looking for snowmobilers seen harassing deer

Idaho Fish and Game officials say the incident happened on Jan. 9 near Cress Creek
Idaho Fish and Game officials say the incident happened on Jan. 9 near Cress Creek(Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR CRESS CREEK, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are asking for the public’s help in identifying snowmobilers seen harassing deer near Cress Creek in Eastern Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says two snowmobilers were seen harassing a large herd of mule deer on Jan. 9.

“This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer,” says Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche. “I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them.”

Information can be reported anonymously online, or they can call Officer Wesche at (208) 220-9073.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

The mountain will close due to a mechanical issue
Soldier Mountain will be closed for the rest of the week
School threats can have serious consequences
School threats can have serious consequences
Putting you first, KMVT spoke to a child psychiatrist about the epidemic of social media...
Social media threats made to schools continue to create anxiety
Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire which broke out early Tuesday morning
UPS fire in Hailey could cause package shipment delays
The Idaho State Tax Commission gives some tips to ensure you get your tax refund faster. KY3
Idaho State Tax Commission offers tips to get your refund faster