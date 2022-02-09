Idaho Senate passes bill to remove discriminatory restrictions in home deeds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Senate has passed a bill to prohibit and remove racially restrictive covenants on Idaho homes.

Senate Bill 1240 passed unanimously 32-0 and had a do pass recommendation after clearing the rules committee. The bill enjoyed wide support from both parties and had 21 cosponsors.

If the bill passes, it would give homeowners the ability to modify and remove race-based restrictive covenants. The bill also bans future discriminatory covenants on homes to prohibit discrimination.

The bill would also waive recording fees for those wanting to remove such language. The bill now heads to the House.

Similar legislation has been passed in Washington and Wyoming.

