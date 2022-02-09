Advertisement

Idaho State Tax Commission offers tips to get your refund faster

The Idaho State Tax Commission gives some tips to ensure you get your tax refund faster. KY3
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of the April 18 deadline to file federal taxes, the Idaho State Tax Commission is offering tips to help you get your tax refund faster.

They say to first make sure you’ve received your W-2′s and any other information required.

Secondly, they say to review your return for accuracy before you send it. Any information that is unclear or missing can delay your refund by months.

They also say you should e-file your tax return and use direct deposit in order to get your refund as fast as possible. Lastly, they remind you that if you receive a letter from the Tax Commission asking for information, you respond to it quickly so your refund can continue to be processed.

For more information, visit the Idaho State Tax Commission’s website.

