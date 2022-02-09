ISP troopers still working to cleanup tent protest

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — ISP troopers are still working to clean up the tent protest outside the state capitol.

The department is still trying to work to find the homeless protesting there shelter and services. On Saturday, ISP made four arrests at the camp where officers found alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

The protests are intended to bring awareness to the growing homeless population and the problem of affordable housing.

