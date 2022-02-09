Advertisement

Jones, Debra L. “Deb”

February 9, 2022, age 64
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS—Debra L. “Deb” Jones , 64, of Twin Falls, passed away, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. 

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

