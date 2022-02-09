Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

A bill to ban mask mandates in Idaho passed the Idaho legislative committee Wednesday
Bill to ban mask mandates passes Idaho legislative committee
FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain
Tim Gresback is one of those running who announced his candidacy Wednesday
Pair of politicians announce candidacy for District 6 seats