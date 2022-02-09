Advertisement

Minidoka County schools close due to threat

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County School District announced Wednesday morning their schools would be closed to in-person learning due to a threat made towards one of their school sites.

Students in grades 6-12 will have online learning, and students in grades K-5 will have their work provided by teachers in online classrooms.

The district encourages students without access to district devices to check in on family devices instead, and for families to communicate with their child’s teacher.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl School
Similar legislation has been passed in Wyoming and in Washington
Idaho Senate passes bill to remove discriminatory restrictions in home deeds
The protests were organized to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and the...
ISP troopers still working to cleanup tent protest
Brad Little declared Feb. 7 Foster Care Awareness Day
Brad Little proclaims Feb. 7 as Foster Care Awareness Day