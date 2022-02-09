Minidoka County schools close due to threat

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County School District announced Wednesday morning their schools would be closed to in-person learning due to a threat made towards one of their school sites.

Students in grades 6-12 will have online learning, and students in grades K-5 will have their work provided by teachers in online classrooms.

The district encourages students without access to district devices to check in on family devices instead, and for families to communicate with their child’s teacher.

