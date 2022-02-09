Advertisement

Owners of Watkins Pharmacy speak out after fire destroys their business

The pharmacy was in the town of 1,000 since the 1930′s before being taken over by Amber and Ben Watkins in 2015
The owners of Watkins Pharmacy spoke to KMVT sister station KBOI
The owners of Watkins Pharmacy spoke to KMVT sister station KBOI
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CASCADE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Tuesday morning fire destroyed Watkins Pharmacy in Cascade Idaho. Now, the owners are speaking out in an interview with KMVT sister station KBOI.

They say they were called by the fire department about the blaze around 2:00 a.m. that morning.

“It was shocking like you couldn’t really believe that it was all happening, and so you’re just trying to process like what was going on, what we’re going to do. I just remember being like what are we gonna do?” said owner Ben Watkins.

The pharmacy was in the town of 1,000 since the 1930′s before being taken over by Amber and Ben Watkins in 2015.

Those who relied on the pharmacy will have to get their medications elsewhere, as the nearest pharmacy is around 30 miles away. It is not known if they will be able to rebuild, as the Watkins say much of that is dependant on insurance.

