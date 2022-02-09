Pair of politicians announce candidacy for District 6 seats

NEZ PERCE AND LEWIS COUNTIES, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two candidates for seats in District 6 in Idaho announced their intention to run for seats in District 6 on Wednesday.

District 6 covers Nez Perce and Lewis Counties in Northern Idaho.

Moscow attorney Tim Gresback announced his intention to run for seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives. Gresback says he is running because he is concerned with education opportunities in Idaho and says they have been closed by lawmakers he says do not value education.

“District 6 is home to not one, but two of Idaho’s public institutions,” he said. “But our District 6 representation has short-changed these colleges and universities, the local economies they support, and the future of Idaho’s next generation.”

Aside from education, Gresback says he aims to increase access to vocational education opportunities, end costly lawsuits he feels waste taxpayer money to defend unconstitutional laws, fight extremism, and “bring balance back to the Idaho Statehouse.”

On the same day as Gresback’s announcement, Idaho Senator David Nelson announced he will seek re-election for the Idaho Senate in District 6. Nelson was elected in 2018 and has also been an advocate for education, in Idaho.

Senator David Nelson also announced his candidacy Wednesday (The David Nelson campaign)

Nelson currently serves on the Senate’s education, transportation, and agricultural affairs committees. During the 2022 legislative session, Nelson has been working towards improving behavioral health systems in Idaho.

“It’s been such an honor to serve in the Senate and work on behalf of my constituents, as well as Idahoans everywhere,” Nelson said. “But that work is not over, and I hope to return to the Senate to continue my efforts to ensure Idahoans of all ages are afforded the highest quality of life.”

