Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

A bill to ban mask mandates in Idaho passed the Idaho legislative committee Wednesday
Bill to ban mask mandates passes Idaho legislative committee
FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain
Tim Gresback is one of those running who announced his candidacy Wednesday
Pair of politicians announce candidacy for District 6 seats