Advertisement

UPS fire in Hailey could cause package shipment delays

No one was injured in Tuesday morning’s fire
Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire which broke out early Tuesday morning
Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire which broke out early Tuesday morning(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An early morning fire on Tuesday set a UPS facility in Hailey ablaze.

“We got called out about 6:40 yesterday morning. When we arrived on scene there was a pretty heavy fire in the sorting chute involving one of the trucks as well,” said Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge.

Chief Baledge says his team worked efficiently to manage the fire, keeping the blaze from spreading from UPS’s sorting unit to the main building, saving most of the structure and packages.

“We had the fire knocked down around 7:00 and then by 7:30 we deemed the fire under control and out,” he said.

Idaho’s State Fire Marshal was brought to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, determining the blaze was caused by an electrical issue.

“One of the lighting systems possibly caught some of the packaging on fire,” said Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl.

With the investigation complete, UPS is able to begin picking up the pieces, working to determine which packages did, or did not, get damaged in the blaze.

UPS says the company will work to contact customers whose packages were lost or damaged in the fire.

Packages deemed to be undeliverable will be returned to the sender and any product replacement or refunding will be determined by the company of origin.

Customers are not liable for purchases made that were damaged while in the possession of UPS, which Chief Balegde says hints at a lesson for everyone.

“The UPS is self-insured is what we found out yesterday. Pretty large corporation, they’ll be able to take care of it. But as far as even renter’s insurance, it’s worth it to get renter’s insurance. If something like this happens to your rental home, you can be out a lot of property,” said Baledge.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

The mountain will close due to a mechanical issue
Soldier Mountain will be closed for the rest of the week
School threats can have serious consequences
School threats can have serious consequences
Putting you first, KMVT spoke to a child psychiatrist about the epidemic of social media...
Social media threats made to schools continue to create anxiety
The Idaho State Tax Commission gives some tips to ensure you get your tax refund faster. KY3
Idaho State Tax Commission offers tips to get your refund faster