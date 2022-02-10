Advertisement

AARP to host town hall with Idaho Senate leaders

The call to Senate leadership will happen at noon on Valentine's Day
The call to Senate leadership will happen at noon on Valentine's Day
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AARP Idaho will be hosting a Valentine’s Day town hall with Idaho Senate leadership.

The town hall will be conducted by telephone and will focus on the legislative session, economic issues, and other topics. It will feature Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and Minority Leader Michelle Stennett.

“The sheer number of participants on these calls make it abundantly clear that Idahoans appreciate the accessibility and dialogue these forums offer,” said AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel. “This statewide forum is an excellent opportunity to speak directly with Senator Winder and Senator Stennett and we look forward to the conversation.”

In addition to asking over the phone, questions can also be submitted via email at aarpid@aarp.org. The conversation will begin at noon on Valentine’s Day, and you can call toll free at 866-767-0637, or register ahead of time by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

