Burley woman uses her voice to break down barriers

Lilian Newey works at Cassia Regional Hospital by day, but at night she hosts “Nuestra Comunidad” on Voz Latina 91.9 FM
Nuestra Comunidad has proven to be a hit in Southern Idaho
Nuestra Comunidad has proven to be a hit in Southern Idaho
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On a Tuesday night in February, Lilian Newey is hosting her radio show “Nuestra Comunidad” or “Our Community.”The show features conversations about health and wellness topics in Spanish. She volunteers her time, hosting after finishing her workday at the local hospital.

Hosting a Burley-based radio show wasn’t originally part of the plan for Newey who lived in Murray, Utah before applying for her current job mistakenly, thinking it was based in Salt Lake City.

“I called my husband and I said ‘do you know where Burley, Idaho is?” and he said ‘no,’ Newey said. “Then I said ‘well, I applied for a job there’ and he said we don’t know anyone in Burley or Idaho for that matter.”

She and her family soon left the city life behind to move to rural Burley where she works as a Clinic Manager at Cassia Regional Hospital.

But then came the pandemic, and a realization. “At the beginning [of the pandemic], there was a lot of misinformation, especially coming out of other counties,” said Newey. “So you had this huge population that was kind of looking for that information and there was not a source that was giving it to them in their language.”

In an effort to bridge that gap, Newey began answering questions on local radio shows, eventually turning it into a weekly gig.

Radio, while it may seem outdated to some, is effective in part because of what Newey said are high illiteracy levels in the community.

“They’re not out there going to pick up a newspaper. They’re not home. They’re working two or three jobs, so a lot of the time they’ll listen to the radio at their dairies or while they’re working or on their tractors and that’s where they get their information,” said Newey

“Nuestra Comunidad” is a hit at the nonprofit radio network Voz Latina. The station’s Public Relations Manager Damian Rodriquez says Newey has a special connection with the community.

“I know for a fact people listen to her because there’s people who call her ‘La Senora,’ you know, from the hospital,” said Rodriguez.

Newey, herself an immigrant from Guatemala who could not speak English when she arrived in the U.S. at age 9, said this is her way of paying it forward.

“I wanted to give back to others and the same way I was helped,” she said. “Be able to return those favors, and to me, this is like a whole entire chapter that closes because I’m finally able to do that.”

