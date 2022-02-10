CSI basketball teams sweep USU Eastern to avenge last week’s losses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 13 College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team avenged their only conference loss of the season so far to cruise past USU Eastern, 64-47, Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles held the Eagles to just two points in the first quarter and led by as many as 27.

Emilia Nworie posted a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ashlee Strawbridge added 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Sadie Gronning finished with six points, five rebounds and four steals and Jasmyne Boles had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Brayli Jenks posted five assists and three steals from the point guard position.

The Golden Eagles, now 24-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play, travel to Colorado Northwestern Saturday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 23 CSI 74, USU Eastern 68

The CSI men’s basketball team bounced back after three straight losses. With the win over USU, they move into third place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings and ended a two-game losing streak to the Eagles.

Marcellious Lockett led the team with 17 points. He also had seven rebounds and three assists. Robert Whaley chipped in 15, Taelon Martin added 12 and Jakari Livingston made his return to the lineup following surgery, he had 10 points.

Chris James posted seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Daylen Williams led the Golden Eagles on the boards with 14. He added seven points and four assists.

CSI travels to Colorado Northwestern Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.