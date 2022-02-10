Filer wins third straight SCIC title

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team claimed their third-straight Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title Wednesday night in the conference tournament championship game against Gooding.

Filer 62, Gooding 40

Alexis Monson led all scorers with 27 points for the Wildcats.

Filer grabbed third a year ago at state, but is hungry for more this year.

“Last year, we came pretty close and ended up losing to a tough team (Sugar-Salem), so this year I hope we can get them,” Monson said.

Gooding still has a chance to go to the state tournament. They have a play-in game Saturday in Pocatello.

