Idaho records 40 new COVID-19 related deaths

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho recorded 40 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Gem State health officials also reported 2,565 new cases of COVID-19 on the same day to bring Idaho’s total cases inching closer to a half-million at 397,931.

Here locally, Twin Falls County has recorded 19,555 confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 269 deaths. Meanwhile, Jerome County has recorded 4,989 cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.