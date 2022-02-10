Advertisement

Idaho records 40 new COVID-19 related deaths

Idaho health professionals came together Tuesday with an update, painting a grim picture on the...
The state of Idaho recorded 40 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday(Submitted)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho recorded 40 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Gem State health officials also reported 2,565 new cases of COVID-19 on the same day to bring Idaho’s total cases inching closer to a half-million at 397,931.

Here locally, Twin Falls County has recorded 19,555 confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 269 deaths. Meanwhile, Jerome County has recorded 4,989 cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths.

