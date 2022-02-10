Advertisement

Idaho Senator Mark Nye will not seek reelection

In his stead, Representative James Ruchti will run for his seat
Nye had previously served three terms in the Senate
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Democratic Senator Mark Nye announced Thursday he will not seek reelection in Bannock County.

Nye previously served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2016 before serving three terms in the Idaho Senate.

In his stead, Representative James Ruchti will run for his seat. “I will be stepping down this year and retiring,” Nye said. “It’s been a real honor to serve. However, it’s time. I have been involved with the law and representing people for some time. Entered school in 1971, and now, that’s over 50 years ago. It’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter. James Ruchti will do a really good job.”

“Mark’s reputation and accomplishments are second to none. I’m proud to call him a mentor and a friend,” Ruchti said. “I’m very excited about this new opportunity. I love representing the community where I grew up and raised my family, and look forward to the campaign.”

