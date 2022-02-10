Investigators determine Watkins Pharmacy fire was accidental

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal have determined the blaze that burned down Watkins Pharmacy in Cascade was accidental.

Investigators determined the fire was burning for at least two and half hours before being noticed by a deputy from the Valley County Sheriff’s Office driving past it.

Video submitted to the Fire Marshal also showed the fire was initially centered around a rooftop HVAC Unit. The fire was not visible to firefighters until a portion of the ceiling had collapsed.

“We are grateful to all of the investigators that took part in providing answers during this devastating loss to the Cascade community,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Sandahl. “We especially want to thank those citizens that came forward with videos, pictures, and information.”

