Oakley advances to state for the first time in four years; local roundup

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh might have jumped out to an early lead, but Oakley (17-6) was in it for the long run, in the 35-32 win over the Red Devils in the Snake River District Tournament.

The Hornets have advanced to the 1A DI state tournament, held next week at Columbia High School.

The Red Devils finished their season with a 17-6 record.

2A TOURNAMENT

Declo 45, Valley 39: Lilly Mallory led the team with 12 points, while Kadence Spencer added nine. Leading the Vikings, Schulz with a game-high 13 in the loss.

The Hornets have advanced to the 2A state tournament, held next week at Kuna High School.

The Vikings finished their season with an 11-13 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jerome 67, Twin Falls 32: For Jerome Mikey Lloyd led the Tigers with 15, Colton Ellison added 14 and Scott Cook had 11. For Twin Falls, Will Pittard paced the Bruins with seven.

Century 51, Burley 40: Adam Kloepfer led the Bobcats with 12 points, while Stockton Sheets added 10.

Minico 45, Wood River 33

Mountain Home 42, Canyon Ridge 28

Oakley 35, Raft River 32

Rimrock 73, Dietrich 71 (OT)

Carey 64, Mackay 24

