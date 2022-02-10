Resolution to place emphasis on civic understanding advances to the Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A resolution to place emphasis on student understanding of government and society advanced to the Senate floor on Wednesday.

The resolution, which passed via unanimous vote, was presented by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. It would create standalone civics standards for all grade levels in Idaho.

A review last year by the Fordham Institute graded Idaho a D for its civics standards, saying the state lacked rigor and had an “awful presentation and organization.”

The proposed bill would, according to Ybarra, make the repackaged civics standards easier for educators and parents to access and understand, and address concerns over indoctrination.

