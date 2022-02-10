Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Agprofessionals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ag Professionals, an agricultural consulting firm, moved to Twin Falls two years ago hoping to help those interested in entering or expanding in Idaho’s agriculture world.

“Anyone that has an engineering, environmental situation wanting to grow, expand, move, we’re there to help you work through the process and find the best way to invest your money,” said owner Tom Haren.

When you bring your concerns to Ag Professionals, they will search their expansive resources to find you the best fit for your vision.

“We find the best property. We have 17 real estate brokers licensed in 17 different states. Then we go in and plan and permit, we’ll engineer and design it and help operate it with the regulations. We do everything but build it and we don’t sell any product,” Haren said.

Haren tells KMVT he and his team didn’t often work outside of their wheelhouse, but the pandemic has started to change that.

“Dairies are about 50% of our business and feedlot and beef operations. There has been a lot of activity about packing plants recently,” he said.

Ag might be in the name, but it is not all that is done inside the walls of Ag Professionals.

“Car washes, we’ve done apartment buildings, we’ve done little strip malls. Just like a contract developer,” said Haren.

While opportunities have taken Haren and Ag Professionals away from the industry from time to time, he says he knows what his true calling is.

“Our heart is in ag and we love ag.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.