School threats can have serious consequences

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With threats being made to schools across Southern Idaho this week, officials want to remind the community there are stiff repercussions for these issues.

A threat by itself is a misdemeanor. For juveniles, this would be a maximum of a 90-day stay in juvenile detention.

If someone has a weapon in furtherance of the threat, this is a felony, which for juveniles gives them a maximum 180-day stay in jail.

While each case is prosecuted individually, the Twin Falls County Prosecutor reminds everyone these threats are no joke.

“The only thing I can say to people is this isn’t a game,” said Prosecuting Attorney Grant P. Loebs. “Don’t think it’s funny to make a bomb threat, this isn’t a prank phone call or something, this is a very serious thing.”

No information about juveniles is released to the public.

