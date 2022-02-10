Advertisement

School threats can have serious consequences

While each case is prosecuted individually, the Twin Falls County Prosecutor reminds everyone these threats are no joke
School threats can have serious consequences
School threats can have serious consequences(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With threats being made to schools across Southern Idaho this week, officials want to remind the community there are stiff repercussions for these issues.

A threat by itself is a misdemeanor. For juveniles, this would be a maximum of a 90-day stay in juvenile detention.

If someone has a weapon in furtherance of the threat, this is a felony, which for juveniles gives them a maximum 180-day stay in jail.

For a look at protocols, click here.

While each case is prosecuted individually, the Twin Falls County Prosecutor reminds everyone these threats are no joke.

“The only thing I can say to people is this isn’t a game,” said Prosecuting Attorney Grant P. Loebs. “Don’t think it’s funny to make a bomb threat, this isn’t a prank phone call or something, this is a very serious thing.”

No information about juveniles is released to the public.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

The mountain will close due to a mechanical issue
Soldier Mountain will be closed for the rest of the week
Putting you first, KMVT spoke to a child psychiatrist about the epidemic of social media...
Social media threats made to schools continue to create anxiety
Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire which broke out early Tuesday morning
UPS fire in Hailey could cause package shipment delays
The Idaho State Tax Commission gives some tips to ensure you get your tax refund faster. KY3
Idaho State Tax Commission offers tips to get your refund faster