Social media threats made to schools continue to create anxiety

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite the increase in threats made against schools, it doesn’t get any easier for parents and students.

“Not a fun one. Not a fun one to be in,” said Toni Ann, a mother of a child in the Buhl School District.

“We just sat in a circle with lights off and windows all shut and the doors locked,” said Ryan Garcia, a freshman at Buhl High School when talking about Tuesday’s incident.

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with a child psychiatrist about some of the factors causing this threat epidemic. According to Dr. Matt Larsen, the changes in lifestyle forced from this COVID-19 pandemic can trickle down.

“Whether they had big changes in school or not, most parents have been thoroughly stressed,” Larsen said. “And when we’re stressed parents, we’re not the best parents, and that stresses our kids.”

Then there’s the social media aspect, as it’s easier than ever to follow a trend.

“We connect with a ton of people online, and they’re awesome people...but we connect with a tiny part (of them). If we connected with a full person and the full complicated person, we’d be more like, ‘okay and we have to accept and deal with more things we don’t like, and that’s alright,’” Larsen said.

The main goal, Larsen says, is to be willing to understand emotions and give high levels of support, but also set high expectations.

“Yes we are going to push you, yes we want you to graduate from high school, no we are not okay with violence,” he said.

