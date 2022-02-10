Soldier Mountain will be closed for the rest of the week

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain says they will be closed for the remainder of the week due to mechanical issues.

In a statement released to KMVT, Soldier Mountain says their primary lift has been rendered temporarily inoperative due to a mechanical issue.

General Manager Paul Alden says he hopes to have the issue resolved in time to open on Feb. 17. Soldier Mountain urges people to check their website and social media for any updates, which they say are coming soon.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.