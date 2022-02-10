Swastika found spraypainted in Boise park

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A swastika was found painted at a park in Boise.

The report of a painted swastika was made to the Boise Police Department on Wednesday morning, and an investigation was immediately launched.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation immediately got to work removing the graffiti.

“What there’re doing is obviously extremely hurtful. It’s a dangerous thing to do,” said Mark Travis, President of the Board of Trustees of the synagogue CABI in an interview with KMVT sister station KBOI.

This is not the first time such graffiti was found in Boise. Last December, similar anti-Semitic messages were found scrawled on the tunnels near the Anne Frank Memorial.

