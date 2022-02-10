Twin Falls High School’s winter play runs through the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You still have one more weekend to catch the Twin Falls High School’s winter play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.

The play is unlike other shows they have performed. There are only 52 seats per night, as the audience is on the stage with the actors.

The show is an immersive experience, making the audience feel a part of the cast as well.

The lead actor tells KMVT the show has been well received by the community and hopes they can sell out the final weekend of their performances.

“It’s a really touching play,” said James Wright, who will act in the play.“In the past, we’ve done some plays, and I’ve seen some plays that are kind of like ‘oh it’s a play, but this one is really heartfelt and it leaves you feeling uplifted, it’s a really impactful play.”

The show is this Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium. To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.