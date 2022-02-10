Advertisement

Twin Falls High School’s winter play runs through the weekend

The show is this Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium
The Twin Falls High School will be putting on a play of the Curious Incident of the Dog in the...
The Twin Falls High School will be putting on a play of the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, now through this weekend(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You still have one more weekend to catch the Twin Falls High School’s winter play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.

The play is unlike other shows they have performed. There are only 52 seats per night, as the audience is on the stage with the actors.

The show is an immersive experience, making the audience feel a part of the cast as well.

The lead actor tells KMVT the show has been well received by the community and hopes they can sell out the final weekend of their performances.

“It’s a really touching play,” said James Wright, who will act in the play.“In the past, we’ve done some plays, and I’ve seen some plays that are kind of like ‘oh it’s a play, but this one is really heartfelt and it leaves you feeling uplifted, it’s a really impactful play.”

The show is this Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium. To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Nuestra Comunidad has proven to be a hit in Southern Idaho
Burley woman uses her voice to break down barriers
The discovery comes after other anti-Semitic graffiti was found near the Anne Frank memorial in...
Swastika found spraypainted in Boise park
Nye had previously served three terms in the Senate
Idaho Senator Mark Nye will not seek reelection
The fire forced the closure of Highway 55
Investigators determine Watkins Pharmacy fire was accidental