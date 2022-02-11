Boise State’s Shakir invited to NFL Combine

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State standout Khalil Shakir is headed to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

One of the 324 selected prospects, he’s one of 40 wide receivers. Shakir’s invite marks 18 consecutive combines for a Boise State Bronco.

Held March 1-7 in Indianapolis, the combine represents another avenue for Shakir to get his talents out there.

In 2021, Shakir registered career-highs in receptions with 77 and receiving yards with 1,117.

He also participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this month.

