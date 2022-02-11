Burley goes undefeated against conference opponents, wins back-to-back district championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting posted a game-high 17 points, while Lynzey Searle added 11 and Burley defended its Great Basin 7 District Tournament championship, beating Mountain Home, 46-28.

The Burley Bobcats are back-to-back district champions. (Amber Whiting)

For the second year in a row, the Bobcats won every game against conference opponents, to improve to 12-0 and a conference record of 22-1, the only loss being a non-conference game against Borah.

Burley defended its Great Basin 7 District Tournament championship, (KMVT)

Twin Falls 52, Canyon Ridge 32: Reagan Rex led the Bruins with 10 points, while Addi Nielsen added nine. The Riverhawks finish the season with a 13-11 record.

Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

1A DII TOURNAMENT

Richfield 45, Dietrich 42: The Tigers (20-5) capture the final seed from District IV to the 1A DII state tournament at Nampa High School. The Blue Devils end their season with a 16-7 record.

