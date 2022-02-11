Advertisement

Burley goes undefeated against conference opponents, wins back-to-back district championships

Burley defended its Great Basin 7 District Tournament championship.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting posted a game-high 17 points, while Lynzey Searle added 11 and Burley defended its Great Basin 7 District Tournament championship, beating Mountain Home, 46-28.

The Burley Bobcats are back-to-back district champions.
The Burley Bobcats are back-to-back district champions.(Amber Whiting)

For the second year in a row, the Bobcats won every game against conference opponents, to improve to 12-0 and a conference record of 22-1, the only loss being a non-conference game against Borah.

Burley defended its Great Basin 7 District Tournament championship,
Burley defended its Great Basin 7 District Tournament championship,(KMVT)

Twin Falls 52, Canyon Ridge 32: Reagan Rex led the Bruins with 10 points, while Addi Nielsen added nine. The Riverhawks finish the season with a 13-11 record.

Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

1A DII TOURNAMENT

Richfield 45, Dietrich 42: The Tigers (20-5) capture the final seed from District IV to the 1A DII state tournament at Nampa High School. The Blue Devils end their season with a 16-7 record.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

Burley rolls to state berth
Monson’s 27 points propel the Wildcats
Filer wins third straight SCIC title
Monson’s 27 points propel the Wildcats
Monson’s 27 points propel the Wildcats
CSI Men's Basketball
CSI basketball teams sweep USU Eastern to avenge last week’s losses