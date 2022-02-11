Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho offering snowshoeing for Valentine’s Day

Transportation is provided, or you can drive alone
The couples cost for CSI students is $15, and $35 for everyone else
The couples cost for CSI students is $15, and $35 for everyone else
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — WalletHub reports 70 million Americans are spending less on their partner this Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking to follow suit, the College of Southern Idaho has the perfect activity for you, snowshoeing.

The “Valentine’s Day Snowshoe” is Monday at Magic Mountain from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Outdoor Recreation Center will take you on a guided tour of the South Hills, teaching snowshoe techniques, ascending and descending hills, and winter travel.

Plus, they’ll provide all of the necessary equipment.

“Snowshoeing is fantastic, so it’s a great way to hike up on the snow,” said Sarah Kirchner, the director of CSI Student Recreation. “So you’re getting a nice cardio workout.”

Transportation is provided, or you can drive alone. If you’re a student, couples cost $15.

The price increases to $25 for CSI faculty and staff.

