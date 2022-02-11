Crapo, other GOP colleagues introduce legislation to ease shipping backlogs

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo and other members of Congress, including Democrat Amy Klobuchar, introduced legislation Friday aimed at easing the backlog of shipping.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would update federal regulations for the global shipping industry. The bill’s proponents claim it addresses global competitiveness by making it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods for shipment at export facilities.

It would also give the Federal Maritime Commission greater authority to regulate harmful practices by carriers.

“The global supply chain continues to experience lingering problems, hurting American agricultural producers supplying most of the world’s food and skyrocketing shipping costs. This bipartisan legislation will provide the FMC greater rulemaking authority to regulate harmful practices by shipping carriers and address congestion at our ports,” said Senator Crapo. “It’s important we continue to streamline the logistics and ocean shipping processes for American producers and businesses.”

Other portions of the bill include:

Prohibit ocean carriers from unreasonably declining opportunities for U.S. exports, as determined by the FMC in a new required rulemaking

Promote transparency by requiring ocean common carriers to report to the FMC each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage and twenty-foot equivalent units (loaded/empty) per vessel that makes port in the United States

Authorize the FMC to self-initiate investigations of ocean common carrier’s business practices and apply enforcement measures, as appropriate

Establish new authority for the FMC to register shipping exchanges to improve the negotiation of service contracts

