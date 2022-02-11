CSI basketball players spend the afternoon with Lighthouse Christian students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams are giving back to area youth, by spending time at a local school.

Lighthouse Christian School hosted the “When I Grow up” program on Thursday. The event began with a question and answer period featuring select coaches and players.

The school learned the backgrounds of the athletes and what it truly takes to play at the next level.

The kids then took on the CSI basketball team for a friendly game, before the athletes razzled and dazzled their way to an unofficial dunk contest, which attracted some of the high school kids to stick around a bit longer in the gym.

“I just appreciate Coach Reinert and Coach Rogers for obviously pouring into the community and great group of kids,” explained former CSI basketball player and current athletic director at Lighthouse, Daequon Montreal. “They’ve been great with our kids the last couple of years, you never know what you get with college athletes. CSI has done a great job of recruiting high character kids and that is something that we’re trying to instill in our kids.”

Meanwhile Jakari Livingston made his return to the CSI lineup Wednesday night, following surgery on January 21st to repair torn cartilage.

He played 15 efficient minutes and scored 10 points. He says he’s feeling better than ever and grateful to be back.

Livingston explained, “I was able to come in, knock down shots, get my teammates open and I was feeling like I never left.”

Catch Livingston and the rest of the basketball team on the road Saturday at Colorado Northwestern.

