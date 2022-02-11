Discover Downtown coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new event is coming to the downtown area in Twin Falls in a few weeks.

Discover Downtown is an event designed to allow more residents of the Magic Valley to see all of the new businesses in Downtown Twin Falls.

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at 150 Main Ave, and last throughout multiple days.

Many local businesses will be participants, with numerous freebies given out as well.

“Grab a stamp card from 150 Main and take it around to participating businesses, get it stamped, and bring it back to 150 Main, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win some great prizes,” said Haley Evans, the project manager with Southern Idaho Tourism.

Festivities will kick off on Feb. 17 and last through Feb. 19.

