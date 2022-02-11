Dry January brings Idaho snowpack down to average totals

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy December weatherwise, much of January was bone dry, especially in Southern Idaho.

“I think we’re at the pinnacle point right now where we could either be okay at the end of the season or it could be very bad,” said Corey Loveland, Idaho snow survey supervisor with the NRCS.

Right now, snowpack levels are about average and are a little above normal in the Big and Little Wood River Basins.

Loveland said a few more big snow events can keep things on track, but the warm weather needs to stay away.

“If it did warm up, and we could see snowmelt in mid to late to February and early March, which generally we don’t see that,” Loveland said.

But what about ski resorts?

Paul Alden, the General Manager at Soldier Mountain, says their cat skiing business is staying busy. And while the ski hill itself may have bare spots, they still have a strong base.

“Clearly we need some snow. Interestingly enough the lower part of the mountain is in very very good condition because we’ve been making a lot of snow down there,” Alden said.

Alden’s team is working on revamping the snowmaking system as well so in a couple of years, the terrain of the first lift won’t deal with issues.

“A drought like this isn’t going to bother us much because we can open runs clear from the top of (lift) one down,” said Alden.

Now with some positive snow thought, KMVT’s meteorologists say there is a chance of precipitation in the next week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.