Advertisement

Dry January brings Idaho snowpack down to average totals

“I think we’re at the pinnacle point right now”
Snowpack conditions in Idaho are hovering around average
Snowpack conditions in Idaho are hovering around average(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy December weatherwise, much of January was bone dry, especially in Southern Idaho.

“I think we’re at the pinnacle point right now where we could either be okay at the end of the season or it could be very bad,” said Corey Loveland, Idaho snow survey supervisor with the NRCS.

Right now, snowpack levels are about average and are a little above normal in the Big and Little Wood River Basins.

Loveland said a few more big snow events can keep things on track, but the warm weather needs to stay away.

“If it did warm up, and we could see snowmelt in mid to late to February and early March, which generally we don’t see that,” Loveland said.

But what about ski resorts?

Paul Alden, the General Manager at Soldier Mountain, says their cat skiing business is staying busy. And while the ski hill itself may have bare spots, they still have a strong base.

“Clearly we need some snow. Interestingly enough the lower part of the mountain is in very very good condition because we’ve been making a lot of snow down there,” Alden said.

Alden’s team is working on revamping the snowmaking system as well so in a couple of years, the terrain of the first lift won’t deal with issues.

“A drought like this isn’t going to bother us much because we can open runs clear from the top of (lift) one down,” said Alden.

Now with some positive snow thought, KMVT’s meteorologists say there is a chance of precipitation in the next week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
ISP seize drug paraphernalia during Boise camp search
The new bus was gifted from an anonymous donor in January
Jerome Senior Center gets new bus
Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Oregon Trail Elementary in Twin Falls Thursday to tout his...
Idaho Governor Brad Little visits Twin Falls to tout education plan
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls