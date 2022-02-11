Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Self-esteem in children

Children and people of all ages need to know they are loved.
Self esteem is important for kids as they develop

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Building your self esteem is a lifelong process and one that begins at a young age.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at how parents can help their children know they are worthy.

The process of building healthy self-esteem begins when your child is a baby, by building a relationship with their caregiver.

Children and people of all ages need to know they are loved, and that they have people who are there for them no matter what, which is very important to learn at a young age.

Kelsie Hendrickson says parents can offer supportive feedback to kids, as well as set boundaries to know what is and isn’t okay.

“In addition, we can have parents learn from their challenges, what they can control, and what they can’t control,” said Hendrickson, a licensed psychologist. “Helping them find an activity they enjoy and offering them choices based on their developmental trajectory.”

Hendrickson says it is also important to honor their choices, but if it causes them danger, that is when it is time to step in and explain to them why that choice isn’t the best option.

