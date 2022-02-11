Gene Turley running for re-election as County Coroner

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The current Twin Falls County Coroner is running for re-election in the upcoming cycle.

Gene Turley has served as the County Coroner for five different terms spread across nearly 30 years. Turley says when he started, the office was part-time and they only responded to around 300 to 350 calls a year.

Now the office is full time and responded to nearly 900 calls a year ago.

So KMVT asked Turley why does he want to keep doing this?

“When you roll up on a death scene, the family is distraught, they can’t think properly, and I want to be there to help them through this,” he said.

The primary election is in May, and the general election is in November.

