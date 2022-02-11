Hailey snowboarder finishes 7th in Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, China (KMVT/KSVT) — Hailey native Chase Josey didn’t quite have what it takes to win gold in the men’s halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 26-year-old snowboarder finished seventh in the finals, while teammates Shaun White and Taylor Gold took fourth and fifth respectively.

Josey took 6th at the 2018 Olympics.

Ayumu Hirano of Japan was the gold medalist.

