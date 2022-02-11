Advertisement

Hailey snowboarder finishes 7th in Beijing Olympics

The 26-year-old snowboarder from Hailey finished seventh in the men's halfpipe finals.
The 26-year-old snowboarder from Hailey finished seventh in the men's halfpipe finals.(Team USA)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING, China (KMVT/KSVT) — Hailey native Chase Josey didn’t quite have what it takes to win gold in the men’s halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 26-year-old snowboarder finished seventh in the finals, while teammates Shaun White and Taylor Gold took fourth and fifth respectively.

Josey took 6th at the 2018 Olympics.

Ayumu Hirano of Japan was the gold medalist.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

Jaylon Henderson finds Khalil Shakir in the Mountain West Championship game against Hawai'i.
Boise State’s Shakir invited to NFL Combine
Lighthouse Christian School students and staff invited the CSI basketball teams to come and...
CSI basketball players spend the afternoon with Lighthouse Christian students
CSI basketball players visit with Lighthouse students
CSI basketball players visit with Lighthouse students
Burley went undefeated against conference opponents in the regular season and district...
Burley goes undefeated against conference opponents, wins back-to-back district championships