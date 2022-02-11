Advertisement

Idaho Governor Brad Little visits Twin Falls to tout education plan

Idaho Governor Brad Little visits Twin Falls to tout education plan
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The past two years have thrown curveball after curveball for teachers across the country.

On Thursday, at a teacher appreciation rally at Oregon Trail Elementary School, teachers were thanked for their hard work and resilience by Governor Little.

“I know for you students and particularly for these teachers, the last 20 months have been very challenging,” said Little. “I was talking to Mr. Dickinson, it’s getting better, but you guys had to be very resilient, and these teachers had to do a lot more work to get through that.”

Governor Little’s teacher health insurance plan creates a fund for Idaho school districts who choose to join the state’s health plan, increasing the family’s insurance coverage and decreasing their out-of-state costs.

Principal Tyler Matlock says this is a big step for the state.

“Educators are so giving of themselves, they rarely ask or demand anything,” he said. “They are so giving, so it’s great to see them receive something.”

5th-grade teacher Mrs. Youngman says being an educator is challenging but very rewarding, and is thankful the head of the state sees that too and is taking steps as the governor to show it.

“Even though things have been difficult at times, we are not giving up,” Youngman said. “I have told my students repeatedly and I firmly believe, the work we do here as educators is some of the most meaningful work worth doing.

Governor Little says education is a priority for him as he also proposed an increase of 10% in pay for Idaho teachers, COVID-19 related bonuses, and investments in literacy programs in his state budge for 2022.

