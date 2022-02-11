ISP seize drug paraphernalia during Boise camp search

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police Troopers seized drug paraphernalia including a meth pipe during their most recent search of camps outside the Boise capitol.

In addition, troopers also discovered items they say were indicative of camping, which is prohibited on capitol grounds such as sleeping bags, pillows, and propane tanks.

Two people were given citations on Thursday, and troopers also arrested one man found with two outstanding warrants. Yet another was taken into custody accused of violating parole.

Information on how to recover legal items was left on site. Two tents were removed that had vomit covering their interiors, ISP said in a press release. The move was made in the interest of public health, they said.

