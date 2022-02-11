Advertisement

ISP seize drug paraphernalia during Boise camp search

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County(ISP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police Troopers seized drug paraphernalia including a meth pipe during their most recent search of camps outside the Boise capitol.

In addition, troopers also discovered items they say were indicative of camping, which is prohibited on capitol grounds such as sleeping bags, pillows, and propane tanks.

Two people were given citations on Thursday, and troopers also arrested one man found with two outstanding warrants. Yet another was taken into custody accused of violating parole.

Information on how to recover legal items was left on site. Two tents were removed that had vomit covering their interiors, ISP said in a press release. The move was made in the interest of public health, they said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Snowpack conditions in Idaho are hovering around average
Dry January brings Idaho snowpack down to average totals
The new bus was gifted from an anonymous donor in January
Jerome Senior Center gets new bus
Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Oregon Trail Elementary in Twin Falls Thursday to tout his...
Idaho Governor Brad Little visits Twin Falls to tout education plan
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls