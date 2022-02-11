Advertisement

Jerome Senior Center gets new bus

An anonymous donor gifted the bus
The new bus was gifted from an anonymous donor in January
The new bus was gifted from an anonymous donor in January(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s now easier than ever to get to the Jerome Senior Center.

After an anonymous donor gifted a bus in January, the center can now pick up and drop off people that want to come for lunch.

A few years ago, Trans IV helped with transportation to the center but due to a lack of ridership, it was canceled.

This new bus, with a wheelchair lift, will be completely operated by the senior center.

Gerald Ostler uses it every day now. Before, it was a struggle, especially in the winter.

“At times I could come by myself, but with the roads slick and snow and ice on them, its physically an impossibility,” he said.

“It lets people know we’re here, we got our name printed on the sides so people can go ‘oh we do have a senior center in town’ so yeah, we want them to come and have lunch with us, play games,” said site manager Shelia Harmon.

Harmon asks individuals to call before 9:00 a.m. the morning they want to arrive so they can manage pickup.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Snowpack conditions in Idaho are hovering around average
Dry January brings Idaho snowpack down to average totals
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
ISP seize drug paraphernalia during Boise camp search
Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Oregon Trail Elementary in Twin Falls Thursday to tout his...
Idaho Governor Brad Little visits Twin Falls to tout education plan
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls