Jerome Senior Center gets new bus

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s now easier than ever to get to the Jerome Senior Center.

After an anonymous donor gifted a bus in January, the center can now pick up and drop off people that want to come for lunch.

A few years ago, Trans IV helped with transportation to the center but due to a lack of ridership, it was canceled.

This new bus, with a wheelchair lift, will be completely operated by the senior center.

Gerald Ostler uses it every day now. Before, it was a struggle, especially in the winter.

“At times I could come by myself, but with the roads slick and snow and ice on them, its physically an impossibility,” he said.

“It lets people know we’re here, we got our name printed on the sides so people can go ‘oh we do have a senior center in town’ so yeah, we want them to come and have lunch with us, play games,” said site manager Shelia Harmon.

Harmon asks individuals to call before 9:00 a.m. the morning they want to arrive so they can manage pickup.

