Advertisement

New helicopter base opening at Cassia Regional Hospital

The service will open in the summer of 2022
The base will open in Burley on the campus of Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital
The base will open in Burley on the campus of Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Classic Air Medical and Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday morning the opening of a new helicopter medical transport base on the campus of Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

The service will open in the summer of 2022, and include a team of three caregivers, a pilot, a critical care flight medic, a critical care flight nurse, as well as a mechanic.

“Providing excellent health care is a team sport that requires the expertise of many different players,” said Ben Smalley, administrator of Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital. “Bringing the resources and expertise of Classic Air to the Mini-Cassia area will enhance our ability to provide patients with the highest quality care possible.”

In 2021, Classic Air Medical had a fleet of 28 aircraft, including 16 helicopters and 12 fixed-wing units.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

Latest News

Lilian Newey
A Voice of Hope
Snowpack conditions in Idaho are hovering around average
Dry January brings Idaho snowpack down to average totals
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
ISP seize drug paraphernalia during Boise camp search
The new bus was gifted from an anonymous donor in January
Jerome Senior Center gets new bus