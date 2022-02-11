New helicopter base opening at Cassia Regional Hospital

THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Classic Air Medical and Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday morning the opening of a new helicopter medical transport base on the campus of Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

The service will open in the summer of 2022, and include a team of three caregivers, a pilot, a critical care flight medic, a critical care flight nurse, as well as a mechanic.

“Providing excellent health care is a team sport that requires the expertise of many different players,” said Ben Smalley, administrator of Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital. “Bringing the resources and expertise of Classic Air to the Mini-Cassia area will enhance our ability to provide patients with the highest quality care possible.”

In 2021, Classic Air Medical had a fleet of 28 aircraft, including 16 helicopters and 12 fixed-wing units.

