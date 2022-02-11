Rainbow Trout to be stocked around the Magic Valley in February

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says it has plans to stock thousands of Rainbow trout across the Magic Valley this month.

The department plans to stock approximately 6,300 trout during that time span. The locations and numbers are as follows:

Crystal Springs Lake, the week of Feb. 7-11: 300 fish to be stocked

Niagara Springs, the week of Feb. 7-11: 250 fish to be stocked

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond, the week of Feb. 7-11: 900 fish to be stocked

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake 1, the week of Feb. 21-25, 2,000 fish to be stocked

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake 2, the week of Feb. 21-25, 450 fish to be stocked

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake 3, the week of Feb. 21-25, 450 fish to be stocked

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake 4, the week of Feb. 21-25, 450 fish to be stocked

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond, the week of Feb. 21-25, 1,000 fish to be stocked

Crystal Springs Lake, the week of Feb. 21-25, 300 fish to be stocked

Niagara Springs, the week of Feb. 21-25, 250 fish to be stocked

For a map of these and other fishing locations, visit IDFG’s Fish Planner.

