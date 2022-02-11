Advertisement

Local florists weathering shortages ahead of Valentine’s Day

The holiday is one of the biggest days of the year for flower shops
The owner of Hello Flowers tells KMVT she was ready early for Valentine's Day
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Esther Garner is the owner and lead designer at the Rupert-based Hello Flowers.

“We like to say there’s three big holidays that make or break a year, and Valentine’s Day is probably number one next to Mother’s Day and Memorial Day,” Garner told KMVT.

While countless businesses both large and small are battling with shortages and supply chain disruptions, Garner says she prepared early for Valentine’s Day.

“So I like to prepare months in advance. I had my pre-orders set, I think in October, just to make sure we have those specialty roses that people like. So we’ve had trouble finding certain roses, but I’ve tried to overcompensate in other directions.”

In Twin Falls, Absolutely Flowers owner Michelle Heidemann says Valentine’s Day, their biggest day for large arrangements, landing on a Monday makes things tricky.

“Most people kind of rush in on Monday morning and they want to just get all their flowers that day and it’s a lot to do in one day,” said Heidemann. “So for us, we really love it if people can come in a little earlier ahead of time, get their order in so we can be better prepared.”

Heidemann says they have experienced varying shortages throughout the year, leading them to use different vases or substitute flowers in some arrangements.

But when it comes to roses, she says that’s not an issue.

“We’re getting in far more roses than we got last year. We sold out completely last year, so I ordered more and we are still able to get those in so that’s really good. That’s our number one seller for Valentine’s,” said Heidemann.

