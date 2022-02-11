Scam calls continue to be a nuisance

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — For some, spam calls continue to bombard their phone.

“It’s just a pain, and especially when they send you a call from your area code, and it looks very familiar because it is your area code,” said Twin Falls resident Chris Austin. “That’s what they’re banking on is that maybe he’ll pick up if he looks like he might recognize the number.”

In 2021, T-Mobile blocked around 21 billion scam calls, which is around 700 every second, according to their website.

The Consumer Protection Division with the Office of the Attorney General of Idaho gets complaints about calls from every demographic.

“Older citizens, younger citizens, in-between,” said Brett DeLange, the chief of the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

While many robocalls may come from outside the United States, not all do.

The Attorney General’s Office did announce a Boise-based telemarketer has been dissolved after years of noncompliance.

News release: Wasden Announces Action Against Boise Telemarketer https://t.co/BZtSuUzAOe — Lawrence G. Wasden (@lawrencewasden) February 10, 2022

“We want businesses to comply, and the large, large majority of them do,” said DeLange. “But if you’re going to be a business that doesn’t comply, you’re going to get sued by the Attorney General.”

For those wanting some relief from spam calls, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office has a number of resources available. You can register for the national do not call list by visiting their website here.

To file a complaint with consumer protection, click here.

