Subaru of Twin Falls donates thousands to Ronald McDonald House charities

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Subaru of Twin Falls donated more than $5,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho on Friday afternoon.

Every Friday at the Subaru of Twin Falls, they work to raise money for a local charity.

The money comes from donations from the staff and also from doing oil changes for people in the community.

The Ronald McDonald House is able to help families have a place to stay when their child is sick and needs care in Boise.

“(It’s) awesome for us from an organizational perspective because so many of the families who are served from the Ronald McDonald House in Boise are from the Twin Falls area, so when they are two-and-a-half hours from home, we take care of them while the hospital takes care of their sick child,” said Development Director for the Ronald McDonald House Warren Maxfield.

They do this every quarter, and this was the money raised from the last quarter of 2021.

