Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two male suspects are in custody after being arrested by police on Thursday.

Twin Falls Police say it started with the report of an aggravated battery Thursday involving a juvenile at the hospital.

Police say suspects were able to be identified, but when police found the suspects, they fled in a car.

Police say eventually they got out of their vehicle and ran. Both were eventually caught in different locations and arrested.

As a juvenile is involved, we are waiting for more information. An investigation into the aggravated battery will continue.

